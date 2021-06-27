Metroid Dread Shines In Beautiful Work By The Star Renegades Artist

Metroid Dread: One of Nintendo Direct’s most bombastic surprises at E3 2021 was the reveal of Metroid Dread, the new 2D adventure from heroine Samus Aran! The fifth chapter of the series’ main chronology introduced new armor for the space mercenary, and the community soon began producing incredible art around her.

Among them, this creation by Bryan Heemskerk, the main artist of the acclaimed indie Star Renegades, stands out. Seeing this gif in motion even makes us dream about how a crossover between Metroid and this great roguelite would be with a bit of RPG and strategy would be:

Long-time Big N fans will remember that Metroid Dread has been around for more than 15 years behind the scenes at the company, and the promise is that this title will finally put an end to the narrative between Samus and the metroids.

We’ll find out exactly how the story will unfold as early as October 8th, when Metroid Dread comes exclusively to Nintendo Switch. What did you think of the game and this art? Comment below!