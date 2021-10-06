Metroid Dread: See What Critics Think Of The Game

Metroid Dread: Samus Aran is back on a new adventure with the release of Metroid Dread, a new game in the series that hits Nintendo Switch this Friday.

While most gamers still can’t get their hands on the long-awaited title, several vehicles have already started to share their opinions about the new Metroid — spoiler: they’re loving it.,

You can check a compilation of notes from some of the leading specialist sites below.

Video Games Chronicle: 5/5 — “With an almost perfect balance between references to the past and new ideas, Metroid Dread brings cinematic flair, fast-paced action, and a surprising story to the lateral progression classic. This is the return for which fans were waiting.”

VG247: 4/5 — “Metroid Dread should give those counting the days of its release exactly what they wanted: an exhilarating experience in line with what they loved so much in previous games. There are original ideas here, but many more evolutions of things that came before instead of anything innovative. […] Dread meets the standard of the series and deserves a look.”

IGN: 9 — “A surprise sequel nearly 20 years later, Metroid Dread brings back legendary exploration and progression, plus great modern combat and some of the best boss fights”

TheSixthAxis: 9 — “[The game] brings together the hunted horror of Metroid Fusion, the more modern direction of Samus Returns, and the freedom to add elements of the series’ decades of tradition to create something that is essential for Metroid fans. “