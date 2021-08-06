Metroid Dread Promises To Bring Answers About Chozos

Metroid Dread: Those who follow the Metroid series came into contact on their journey with the Chozos, alien creatures that resemble birds and usually appear in the form of statues holding some power-up or useful item for Samus’ journey. And, according to a new Metroid Dread teaser, the new game could provide answers about this advanced civilization.

The teaser in question shows the heroine reaching a point with a kind of mural with several drawings by Chozos, giving an idea of what civilization was like. At a certain point, the recording suggests that the protagonist is going to meet a Chozo, which can bring many answers about the evolution and fall of this race in the game universe, as well as the creation of Metroids and Mother Brain.

Check out the teaser below:

So, what do you think? Metroid Dread will be released on October 8th exclusively for Switch.