Metroid Dread, One Of The Great Hits Of Nintendo Switch

Metroid Dread: The new installment starring Samus Aran becomes one of the best games of the year and the best way to release the Nintendo Switch OLED. To talk about Metroid is to make it one of Nintendo’s most beloved sagas, as well as one of the longest-lived. 35 years of history, the same as The Legend of Zelda, in which Samus Aran has saved planets and galaxies in 2D and 3D, depending on each occasion. A series so important that it has been able to create its own subgenre as fashionable as metroidvania, and that already in its first installment on the NES showed that the talent behind the proposal was inexhaustible. Now comes Metroid Dread exclusively for Nintendo Switch, a game that becomes a benchmark for the series and one of the best titles on the console. As simple as that. So clear.

In addition, Metroid Dread has a differential and special element for all of us: the national development at the hands of Mercury Steam. The study led by Enric Álvarez already left good feelings with Castlevania Lords of Shadow Mirror of Fate, a title that made clear the good work of the Madrid studio in 2D format. So good was the reception of the game that Nintendo itself became interested in the capabilities of Mercury Steam to deliver the remake of one of the best Metroid games: Samus Returns. The second numbered part of the original series came back to life on 3DS with well-measured gameplay and differential elements. The relationship between Nintendo and Mercury Steam was already forged by fire, and Metroid Dread is the proof.

The confidence in the studio was such that they were commissioned to develop a game that was to close the story arc of Samus Aran five installments later, which is able to connect with Fusion but does not want to deviate from what is important: the plot accompanies but only That, leaving it to be the gameplay, level design, and final bosses that really are the claim of Samus Aran’s latest adventure.