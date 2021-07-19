Metroid Dread: Nintendo Explains The New Suit From Samus

Metroid Dread: Since the announcement of Metroid Dread last month, Nintendo has been sharing a lot of information about the upcoming game. In a publication that tells more about the universe of the franchise, more details about Samus’ new costume were also revealed.

Apparently, the new armor is the organic version seen in Metroid Fusion gradually returning to its original form, after undergoing several transformations due to the attack by the parasitic life form X and the injection of the Metroid vaccine.

The protagonist received the organic costume at the beginning of Fusion, released in 2002, after being infected and almost dying from parasites X – one of the most dangerous creatures in the galaxy, as it can inhabit and imitate other life forms. At the end of the fourth game in the franchise, Samus apparently destroys all these mortal beings. However, a broadcast warning her that some may still be alive on planet ZDR makes room for the plot of the series’ new title.

Metroid Dread will be released on October 8th for Nintendo Switch.