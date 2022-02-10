Metroid Dread Is Updated To Version 2.0.0: All The News And Adjustments

Metroid Dread: Samus Aran’s title will receive two new difficulty modes and several additions in two updates. The first is already here; the next, in April. Nintendo has announced during the Nintendo Direct this February a free update for Metroid Dread. The successful Nintendo Switch title, one of the best rated by critics in 2021, will receive two major updates: the first, which we detail below (version 2.0.0), is now available; the second will arrive next April. Let’s know all the details.

Metroid Dread version 2.0.0: what’s new?

Version 2.0.0 of Metroid Dread has as its main novelty the arrival of the Terrifying Mode, with which with just one hit the game will be over. On the other hand, a Beginner Mode, a more permissive modality that will allow players to recover faster. Another free update will arrive in April, bringing with it the Boss Wave mode (a classic Boss Rush), with which we can fight one boss after another as far as we can go.

Metroid Dread is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

Calendar 2022: Nintendo Switch steps on the accelerator

Nintendo Switch still has a few years ahead of it. The president of the company, Shuntaro Furukawa, insists: we are in the middle of its life cycle. With 103.54 million units sold as of December 31, the console has surpassed the total sales of the Wii (in less than five years) and continues to break records that seemed unattainable.

To this we must add a rate of software sales that continues to improve the numbers of previous years. In 2021 alone they managed to sell 85.41 million video games; which brings the total number to 766.41 million titles sold since its launch in March 2017: an average of 7.40 titles for each buyer of the console.

In addition, Nintendo does not think about buying studios in the immediate future, as much as other companies are acting this way. Retro Studios in 2002, Monolith Soft. in 2007 and Next Level Games in 2021, studios that had a very close relationship with Nintendo for years.

The immediate future of Nintendo Switch has a name and surname: its exclusive video games. Highlights: Splatoon 3, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, the long-awaited second part of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Bayonetta 3 and Triangle Strategy. If all goes well, we will play them all in 2022.

You can find out all the news from the February 2022 Nintendo Direct in this article.