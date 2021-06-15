Metroid: Dread is Revealed at E3; Game Will Be in 2D and Arrives in October

Metroid: Dread, Today (15), Big N revealed during Nintendo Direct at E3 2021 that it is working on a new 2D Metroid, called Metroid: Dread (being revealed as Metroid 5 initially), which arrives on the 8th of October at Switch.

Following what we saw in Metroid: 3DS Samus Returns, the game will bring a 2.5D perspective and lots of Super Metroid-style mechanics. Check out the trailer:

According to Sakamoto, the idea of Metroid Dread came 15 years ago and who is developing the game is Mercurysteam (Metroid: Samus Returns). The gameplay will keep the classic gameplay, but with more improvements and refinement.

On the game’s website some details were also revealed: free aim (in motion too), new slide mechanic and new Spider Magnet ability (to climb and hang on walls).

Metroid: Dread will arrive on Nintendo Switch on October 8, 2021.