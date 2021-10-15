Metroid Dread Has Best Release In Series History in Japan

Metroid Dread sold 86,798 units at its launch in Japan, which represents a crushing record for the game series. The number comes from Famitsu and counts only physical units sold, which probably means that the game sold a lot more if we count the digital copies.

The tweet above comes from Nibel, known in the world of game news, especially those coming from Japan. In his tweet, he has a table showing the sales figures for other Metroid launches. The predecessor with the best number was Metroid Fusion, which sold just under 50,000 units.

But the number is not just impressive considering the Metroid series. Dread had the best release of the weekend compared to other games as well, including beating the monstrous marketing for Far Cry 6, which didn’t come close to Dread even by adding up the units sold on PS4 and PS5. Check below the ranking of the best-selling games in Japan in the last week, according to Famitsu:

Metroid Dread: 86,798 (release) / Nintendo / Switch

Far Cry 6: 34.219 (release) / Ubisoft / PS4

Far Cry 6: 16,686 (release) / Ubisoft / PS5

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: 12,257 (4,085,509 cumulative) / Nintendo / Switch

Super Smash Bros. SPECIAL: 11,936 (cumulative 4,459,954) / Nintendo / Switch

Switch Ring Fit Adventure: 11,257 (cumulative 2,862,651) / Nintendo / Switch

Minecraft: 10,699 (cumulative 2,225,165) / Microsoft Japan / Switch

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!: 9,513 (cumulative 9,513) / PLAYISM / Switch

Lost Judgment: 8,589 (cumulative 140,834 in total) / Sega / PS4

WarioWare: Get It Made in Wario: 7,787 (cumulative 144,966 ) / Nintendo / Switch