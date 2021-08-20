Metroid Dread Gets New Trailer With Setting Details

We’re getting closer and closer to the release of Metroid Dread, and for those who want to enjoy the game, Nintendo and MercurySteam have released another trailer that gives an idea of what’s to come.

The recording present in this news is more focused on the game’s environment, using practically cutscenes that should be presented at different times in the story – which should also give more details about the Chozo.

Check out the trailer below:

Finally, the video description also mentions that we’ll have a new trailer next Friday (27) – and hopefully, bringing in some more gameplay elements.

Metroid Dread will be released exclusively for Switch and will be available from October 8th.