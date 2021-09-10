Metroid Dread Gets New Trailer With Lots Of Action

Metroid Dread: We are less than a month away from the release of Metroid Prime, and continuing its series of promotions related to the game, Nintendo has released a new trailer with several action snippets.

The recording you can see in this news is approximately five minutes long and shows some excerpts through which we will have the opportunity to control Samus Aran, in addition to giving an idea of the arsenal that the protagonist will have the chance to use in battle and even her own interaction with Chozos – and, with a little luck, we will have more answers about the origin and fall of this race within the universe of the franchise.

Check out the trailer in question below:

Exclusive to Switch, Metroid Dread will be released on October 8th.