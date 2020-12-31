Metro: Last Light Redux, free game on GOG

The revamped version of the 4A Games game is available at no additional cost for 48 hours. Those who have been attentive to the offers and free games will have been able to add Metro 2033 Redux to their collection thanks to the Epic Games Store, which offered it free just a few days ago.

Now, GOG allows you to do the same with another of the titles in the saga. This is Metro: Last Light Redux, the revamped version of the now classic 4A Games video game. It will be available until January 1, for 48 hours, for all those who claim it on GOG.com.

How to download it for free on PC

If you want to get hold of this game on PC, you just have to follow a couple of steps. First, you need to have an active account on the CD Projekt platform, the creators of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. In case you don’t have it, you can register completely free of charge. Once you are logged in, go to the main page. You will notice that there is an ad in which you are invited to claim the product. Just click on the button and the game will be yours permanently.

Like Steam and Epic Games Store, GOG is immersed in its Christmas sales, which will continue until next January 4, 2021. If you want to take a look at what is available, we invite you to visit this news. In addition to a special bundle of classic Star Wars games, the user will be able to find offers of old and modern video games. Of course, games starring the sorcerer Geralt of Rivia can be found at a very low price. This is the case of the Game of the Year edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which you can get for 15 euros.

4A Games released Metro Exodus in 2019, a video game that continues the story of the previous two titles. This time, however, we will live an adventure beyond the subway tunnels, so we enter the outside world, a place full of dangers, but where life goes on.



