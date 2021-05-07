Metro ExodusComplete Edition Arrives in June For PS5 and Xbox Series

Metro Exodus Complete Edition Developer 4A Games announced on Thursday (6) that Metro Exodus Complete Edition will be released on June 18 for PS5 and Xbox Series S / X, adding a number of extra content and features optimized for the new generation.

Metro Exodus Complete Edition will be made available with numerous graphical improvements over previous generation platforms and will have full support for Ray Tracing technology, included in all lighting, shading, reflection and ambient composition effects, and new field of view options. Regarding performance, the game will run at 4K and 60 fps constant on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, while on the Xbox Series S the resolution will be reduced to 1080p and the frame rate will be maintained.

Regarding the particularities of each platform, the studio confirmed that Xbox players will have access to a spatial audio system – an immersive and immersive feature of sounds that resembles the experience of movie theaters – and improved control latency. PS5 users will be able to use haptic feedback supported by DualSense.

Finally, the full edition of Metro Exodus will add the DLCs Sam’s Story and The Two Colonels, both with the same optimizations as the base game, and will be entitled to a free upgrade for players who own the game in the previous generation.

Metro Exodus is available for PS4, Xbox One and PC, and can be played on PS5 and Xbox Series S / X via backwards compatibility.