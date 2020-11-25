Metro Exodus will have higher resolution

The tenth anniversary of the saga is celebrated with improvements in the new generation of consoles. Metro Exodus is preparing to make the leap to the new generation of consoles.

The game developed by 4A Games has announced that it will arrive with improvements for PS5 and Xbox Series during next 2021, although at the moment no date has been given as to when they will be ready. The title, currently backward compatible from the PS4 and Xbox One version, will be optimized for an improved experience in terms of performance and graphics, free of charge and at no cost to those who already have the version already published on either of the two consoles. .

In a press release, the editor explains that there are several elements that will be improved for these versions: a better framerate, although how much has not been specified; higher resolution, shorter loading times and the only realization: ray tracing for both platforms and that are possible thanks to the new hardware. They recall that visual and performance improvements until now were only possible on RTX PC hardware and video cards. They summon us to know the exact date “soon”.

Multiplayer proposal on the table

In addition, it has also been confirmed that 4A Games is exploring the possibility of offering a multiplayer experience in the Metro universe, and that it is something that may be realized in the future. So far they have teamed up with Saber Interactive to try to develop this path. Of course, as they say, it will not affect the experience for a player because the project has a totally different development team.

Metro Exodus was one of the games that we enjoyed the most in Meristation during the past 2019. Due to its atmosphere and the climax in Artyom’s adventure, we highlight its visual section, the spirit of the saga, the epic of the crossing and the great possibilities to face missions. You can read our analysis here.



