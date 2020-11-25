Metro Exodus will have free update for next gen consoles

Developer 4A Games has confirmed that Metro Exodus, the sequel to Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light, will arrive on new generation consoles from Microsoft and Sony free of charge for those who have already purchased the game launch in 2019.

That way, anyone who bought the game for the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be able to play, totally free, on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S with all the benefits of the new consoles already released worldwide, such as improved textures, faster, shorter load time, support for ray tracing with more realistic lighting and reflections and a higher frame rate per second.

In addition to the base game, Metro Exodus DLCs will also be included in the upgrade if you have purchased the Gold Edition with the Expansion Pass that includes Sam’s Story and The Two Colonels DLCs.

Inspired by Dmitry Glukhovsky’s books, Metro Exodus follows Artyom’s story in the greatest Metro universe adventure of all time. Embark on an incredible journey aboard Aurora, a fully modified steam train, and join other survivors in their quest for new life in the east. Feel the experience of surviving in an open world – an engaging story combines classic Metro gameplay with huge, non-linear maps. A beautiful but hostile world – explore post-apocalyptic Russia, which comes alive with impressive cycles of day and night and dynamic climate.



