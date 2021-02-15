Metro Exodus will get a version that runs at 4K

4A Games and Deep Silver announced on Monday (15) that Metro Exodus will get an improved version for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. Despite the announcement, companies have not set a date for the new game to hit the market.

Both on consoles and on the computer the game will run at 4K and 60 fps with ray tracing (on consoles, there will be no reflections with ray tracing). Regarding this last aspect, there will be several improvements, including lighting of shaded surfaces and all the light sources of the game. The title’s latency has been improved in the Xbox controller, and in the case of DualSense new functions to use haptic feedback have been added.

The Metro Exodus update can be downloaded for free for those who already have the game on PlayStation 4. In the case of Microsoft’s video game, anyone who owns the title on Xbox One can use Smart Delivery to have free access to the enhanced version.

PC version

4ª Games and Deep Silver also announced “Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition”, which will be exclusive for computers. On the PC, the game will take advantage of additional ray tracing features, including support for DLSS 2.0 on Nvidia hardware, which offers image detail, higher frame rate and resolutions.

As with consoles, the improved title will be delivered free of charge to those who purchased Metro Exodus from the Epic Games Store, Steam or GOG. The expectation is that the game will be released in the second quarter of this year. In addition to Windows, Deep Silver and 4A Games said the title will also reach Mac and Linux.