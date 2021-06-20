Metro Exodus on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, Out Now; All The News

Metro Exodus: We tell you the main novelties of Metro Exodus in its version for the new generation. 4A Games makes the leap to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.Metro Exodus makes the definitive leap to next-generation consoles. PS5 and Xbox Series X | S receive a version dedicated to expressing their capabilities, something that we have already seen recently with the definitive edition for PC. 4A Games has improved its proprietary graphics engine to adopt the main technologies used by recent systems.

At MeriStation we have been able to participate in a presentation prior to its launch, where some of its managers take us through the next-gen news.

Metro Exodus in the new generation

On Metro Exodus on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S we will have “a complete ray tracing experience”. Lighting is the main jump. We are given a comparison between PS4 and PS5, a scene in which ray tracing gives depth to the scene, without techniques or tricks that give atmosphere to the events that happen on the screen.

The study indicates that we are facing a game of an authentic new generation. We can expect 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. As ambitious as it sounds, they insist that performance will be “solid.” To reach the 2160p goal, they have worked on their own “dynamic scaling” solution, adjusting the internal resolution to achieve the desired result. In fact, you won’t have any display options – that goal will always be played.

In the comparison of graphics settings, both the versions of PS5 and Xbox Series X are equivalent to the “very high” level, while in Xbox Series S it will be lower. In fact, in this model the resolution is reduced to 1080p, maintaining the commented framerate. They have improved the assets of the stage and the models, in addition to allowing (finally) to select the field of view. Regarding loading times, they explain that the SSD memory has allowed them to significantly reduce them.

Given the level it reaches, how could they find the balance between performance and ray tracing? Representatives from 4A Games share that they worked on an alternative lighting solution in case the consoles might not be able to handle this technology. However, once they got their hands on them, they were so powerful that they allowed them to “fit the entire set of tools without a problem.”

Metro Exodus on PS5 will take advantage of the DualSense capabilities in the same way seen on PC, which received prior patch support. Haptic feedback and adaptive triggers allow you to “feel through the character.” One of the keys within the saga is immersion, and they promise that it will be up to the task. Among the examples discussed is the compressed air rifle, from which you feel the resistance of the lever when filling the pressure. Each weapon has a different way of transmitting itself through the command.