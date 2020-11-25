Metro Exodus arriving in 2021 with free update

Deep Silver and 4A Games announced today (25) that Metro Exodus will have versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S with major improvements in 2021. It has already been confirmed that the game will enjoy higher frame rates, increased resolution, loading time enhanced and Ray Tracing.

Metro Exodus in the new generation is certainly good news, but the icing on the cake is that if you own the game on PS4 and Xbox One, you will be entitled to upgrade to the new generation completely free of charge. The release date has not yet been announced, but it will be announced “in the near future”.

4A Games also reported that the next Metro – first confirmed in August 2019 – is currently in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S and PC, with a “complete overhaul of the graphics engine to take advantage of the new power , storage and Ray Tracing, with hardware support offered by the new consoles ”.

Although information about the new game in the franchise is still scarce, the developer also confirmed that it is exploring a new component of multiplayer.

“As a small studio, we were never able to live up to those ambitions and our ideas never went beyond the prototype phase,” said 4A Games. “But with Saber Interactive’s experience in online games, we are now actively exploring the multiplayer concepts that will offer a new way to enjoy the Metro world.”

Metro Exodus for the new generation has yet to have a confirmed release date, but it has a 2021 window. Looking forward to enjoying the game with the crispness of Ray Tracing and improved loadings? Comment with us in the comments section below!



