Metro: 2033 Redux, sixth of 15 free in Epic Games this year

A few days ago Epic Games announced its plans to provide a free game a day, for a fortnight: from 17 to 31 December. And, since the beginning of the period, the developer has done this and yesterday, December 21, “Alien: Isolation” was available free of charge in the virtual store.

Now, the game has returned to its normal price and made room for the next title, which is “in the range” for a period of 24 hours. Metro: 2033 Redux is today’s game on the Epic Games Store and can now be downloaded for free on the platform.

In 2013, the world was devastated by an apocalyptic event, annihilating almost all of humanity and turning the earth’s surface into a toxic desert. Some survivors have taken refuge in the depths of the Moscow metro and human civilization has entered a new dark age.

The year is 2033. An entire generation was born and raised underground, and cities surrounded by subway stations struggle for survival, both among themselves and with the mutant horrors that await them in the outside world.

Today’s game can be installed on any computer loaded with Windows Vista, 7 or 8, according to the prerequisites informed on its page on the Epic Games Store. Among other necessary specifications are the RAM memory of at least 2 GB and a Dual Core processor of at least 2.2 Ghz. To check the complete hardware and software requirements, in addition to downloading the game, just access this link to its dedicated page in the store. Metro: 2033 Redux will be available for free download until tomorrow, December 23rd, at 1pm.

