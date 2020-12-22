Metro 2033 Redux, a free game at the Epic Games Store

The 4A Games title will only be available for 24 hours, at which point it will be replaced by another new game.

End up in a space station to flee from a rabid alien is that what we have done in Alien Isolation, the title that Epic Games Store has given away in the last hours. However, the schedule is advancing and there is a new game every day, so the next free title is now available for download. As the leaked list had anticipated, Metro 2033 Redux is the product that you can add to your library permanently. In this way, you will have until December 23 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) to claim it.

In the tunnels of the subway there is no Alien, but there is a threat that tries to kill all the survivors. In a nuclear disaster context, the characters face an extreme situation. Because yes, there are monsters that will not hesitate to kill any human in front of them. Developed by 4A Games, the game is based on the novel of the same name, written by Dmitri Glukhovsky. The developers worked together with the author in order to properly translate the words to the video game.

Metro 2033 introduces elements of horror and survival in a first-person shooter, the original installment in a series that has continued with Metro: Last Light and the more recent Metro Exodus. The studio plans to continue working on the brand, while not ruling out a future title with multiplayer elements.

How to download it on PC

First of all, you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you don’t have it, just register for free at this link

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate the account.

Activate the two-step verification process.

Once you have access, enter the link above in this news and redeem the video game.

Download the client in the following link

Now you can access your library and run the games!



