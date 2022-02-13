Metric That Comes Right: ETH and Cosmos Are At These Levels In March!

With over 80 percent accuracy, the CoinMarketCap community predicted the price of Ethereum (ETH) and Cosmos (ATOM). Here are the results…

Community expects $34.97 in Cosmos price

Cosmos (ATOM) has experienced tremendous growth in recent months, which has resulted in increased adoption of the platform. In this context, Cosmos’ reputation in the crypto market is growing, which helps boost the price of ATOM.

According to the CoinMarketCap crypto community, which has had an accuracy rate of 82% in the past, ATOM will be trading at $34.97 by the end of March 2022, an increase of over 23% from its current value. The total number of people who made price predictions was 5,389.

Other 4,211 members of the community estimate the token will be worth $34.41 by the end of April, an increase of over 21% from its current price.

Cosmos is betting on the growth of its network

The positive price forecast is in line with Cosmos’ planned network expansion, which continues to attract investors. For example, the Cosmos network effectively included Bitcoin in August 2021 by offering IBC compliance to interBTC. Inside and beyond the Cosmos ecosystem, any IBC-compliant Blockchain can now access reliable Bitcoin liquidity. At the same time, the protocol announced that multiple testnets, including incentivized testnets, will be added to Cosmos in the first half of 2022. Testnets include Archway, a platform for incentivized smart contracts, and Celestia, a modular Bockchain. How is the situation in Ethereum? Let’s end with the leading altcoin…

Ethereum (ETH) price prediction

Ethereum (ETH), the world’s second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has witnessed its price surge above $3,000 in recent weeks. Despite the recent volatility, the CoinMarketCap community predicts a positive price for Ethereum at $3,632.42 at the end of February with 70,326 votes. The forecast represents a gain of $530.57 (+17.11%) relative to the current Ethereum price.

With 38,140 votes, the community believes ETH will rise $748 (+24%) from its current price of $3,850 by March 31, 2022.

pessimistic forecasts from Bloomberg analysts

Despite Ethereum’s positive fluctuations amid key resistance levels, Bloomberg predicts a pessimistic future for the leading altcoin. In its latest market report, Bloomberg experts predicted that the Ethereum price could drop as low as $1,700.

Our chart shows that Ethereum is approaching the bottom of the range and approaching the support level, which is about 30% below its 52-week moving average. Ethereum could repeat last summer’s performance and return to around $1,700.