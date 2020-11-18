Meteorite falling, becoming a millionaire with space rock

The man became a millionaire after a meteor fell on his roof, which is valued in the millions.

Furthermore, a strange event occurred in Indonesia. It turns out that a coffin maker became a millionaire after a meteor crashed into the roof of his house, the surprising thing is that this space rock is valued at around 1.4 million euros.

Josua Hutagalung was working on a coffin in front of his home in Kolang City when the 2.1kg stone smashed through the tin verandah outside his living room, causing the man to be shocked, but when he recovered from the Noise found the piece of space junk digging into the dirt in his garden.

“The sound was so loud that parts of the house were also shaking. And after searching, I saw that the tin roof of the house had been broken ”, Josua.

The man said that when he lifted the stone it was still warm. Although this event is extremely strange and unusual, Somagnews has reported similar cases, as happened in Tamaulipas, Mexico, on that occasion the meteorite was offered for one million pesos.

Meteorite makes a coffin maker a millionaire

It turns out that the meteorite is a carbonaceous chondrite, an extremely rare variety that is estimated to be 4.5 billion years old and is reportedly worth around € 645 per gram.

Once he learned the value of the space object, Hutagalung sold the rock to American meteorite expert Jared Collins, who then sold it to an American collector, who currently stores it at the Arizona State University Center for Meteorite Studies.

Although the casket maker did not provide the exact sum of the purchase, it is understood to be over £ 1 million, so now Hutagalung said he now had enough to retire and plans to build a church in his community.

“I’ve always wanted a daughter too, and I hope this is a sign that now I’ll be lucky enough to have one,” she said.

For her part, Collins said: “My phone lit up with crazy offers for me to get on a plane and buy the meteorite. It was in the middle of the Covid crisis and frankly it was a switch between buying the rock for myself or working with scientists and collectors in the United States.

“I took all the money I could raise and went to find Josua, who turned out to be a canny negotiator.”

It may interest you: NASA warns of the fall of a meteorite to Earth

The director of the Indonesian National Aeronautics and Space Agency, Thomas Djamaluddin, told local media that it was rare for such a large piece to fall into a residential community. “Most meteorites fall in places far from settlements, like oceans, forests, or deserts.”



