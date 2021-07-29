Meteor showers happen this dawn across Brazil

Meteor: During the night of today (29/06 – 30/06), whoever is awake can enjoy a spectacle and so much looking up. The Southern Delta Aquarid and Alpha Capricorn meteor showers, which began in early July, will peak — and it will be possible to observe 20 to 30 space travelers per hour with the naked eye from all over Brazil.

It is necessary to hope that the climatic conditions of the region where the person is located remain adequate for the cosmic display, since the cloudy sky can interfere with things. In fact, due to the moon’s brightness leaving the full phase, additional patience to see tracks and even small fireballs is not out of the question.

Both tonight and tomorrow will be covered by meteor showers. From 9 pm onwards, all you have to do is look to the east (the direction in which the sun rises) and pay attention to the horizon, above our natural satellite.

How to watch the meteor shower?

Places with less light pollution are the ones that offer the ideal environment for observation. Anyway, if you want to see the meteor shower, prepare a comfortable corner, protect yourself from the cold and wait at least 20 minutes for your eyes to get used to the darkness.

Finally, you might want to leave your smartphone aside, as visitors show up without warning and then disappear. If there is a request, why not do it? Tradition says it will come true — and chances to refer it to the stars this time will not be lacking.