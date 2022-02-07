Metaverse’s First Marriage Happened! Is It Legally Valid?

Decentraland, one of the most popular metaverses of the cryptocurrency market, broke new ground. According to the information obtained, the first metaverse wedding took place in Decentraland. So, is this marriage valid?

Metaverse’s First Wedding

An American couple celebrated their wedding with their digital identities on Saturday, February 5, 2022, with an event in the metaverse. The wedding ceremony took place in Decentraland and had all the features of a real wedding, with witnesses, a wedding clerk and 2,000 attendees. Also, bride and groom Ryan and Candice Hurley have signed with Rose Law Group to legalize the marriage.

On the other hand, the wedding ceremony took place at Rose Law Group’s office in the Decentraland metaverse. The legal group has developed a “metaverse marriage framework” by adding a “Digital Prenuptial Agreement” that defines the couple’s virtual identities and their digital assets registered on the blockchain. Thus, the marriage certificate was given to the couple as NFT.

In his statements, Jordan Rose stated that there is currently no legal framework for marriages in the metaverse, and therefore it is not yet clear whether it will be legally binding, and added the following words:

We see that the future of the metaverse is truly decentralized and exists almost entirely on the blockchain, so the future of marriage in the metaverse will not need to have a record of their marriage in the real world.

Technical and Legal Issues

While this wedding ceremony went almost flawlessly, Decentraland was also reported to have had some technical issues during the 2,000-seat event. In addition, although many legal advisers state that this marriage is not valid, Rose seems to insist that there is no legal problem.

According to marriage laws in the United States, couples must be physically present during a legal wedding ceremony. As a matter of fact, many states state that it is not valid even for marriages made via video conference.