Metaverse? Samsung Launches Dreamground Augmented Reality App

Metaverse: Samsung today (30) unveiled the long-awaited augmented reality (AR) Dreamground app, capable of providing a “live AR experience that stimulates creativity and exploration”. The novelty, which arrives first in the United States, had been appearing in several rumors since the beginning of the year and could be one of the company’s first steps in the “metaverse” market.

Available for Android and iOS, the platform works as a “physical and digital playground”, according to the South Korean giant, connecting the physical structures found in commercial establishments and public places to animations and virtual elements on the mobile screen. With it, the user can create a new, personalized environment and show it to other people.

One of the places where the Samsung Dreamground is already working is Hollywood Park, in Los Angeles (USA). There, you can use technology to add your own interactive elements to existing sculptures, in addition to creating drawings, floating figures and whatever else your imagination allows.

These creations can be used to take photos and record videos, as if they were part of the park, leaving more personalized records. Another detail is that the elements created in Samsung’s AR app are available for up to 24 hours on site, and can be viewed by other people who have the same tool installed on their smartphone, when visiting that area.

Exclusive contents for the Galaxy 5G line

Galaxy device owners with 5G technology, who are Verizon customers, have access to exclusive content where the feature already works. In the “Galaxy 5G Portals”, as they were called, it is possible to find ultra-high fidelity augmented reality, 4K and 360º transmissions, taking advantage of the high bandwidth and low latency of the connection.

Creating an interactive and immersive environment using the new tool is also available at the Samsung 837 experimental store in New York (USA). At first, the technology works only in these two locations, and there is no forecast for the expansion of the AR service to other spaces.