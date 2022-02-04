Metaverse: Metaverse Division Loses $10 Billion

Meta on Wednesday released fiscal results for the fourth quarter of 2021, revealing a loss of more than $10 billion for the year at its Reality Labs, virtual and augmented reality division. Even with the losses, CEO Mark Zuckerberg remains optimistic and says he’s excited about last year’s progress with Instagram’s Reels tool, in sales and virtual reality. “We will continue to invest in these and important priorities for 2022 as we work to build the metaverse,” the CEO said in a statement.

Meta’s financial results are now divided into two segments: applications, which include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and others; and Reality Labs, responsible for idealizing the metaverse. Reality Labs had revenue of $2.2 billion for the year (ending December 31), with revenue loss of more than $10 billion in the same period. The company’s net income in 2021 was $39 billion.

According to estimates, Meta would have made a profit of $56 billion last year if it weren’t for the loss of Reality Labs. Below are the net losses and revenue of the metaverse division for the last three years:

2019: Net loss of $4.5 billion on revenue of $501 million

2020: Net loss of $6.62 billion on revenue of $1.14 billion

2021: Net loss of $10.19 billion on revenue of $2.27 billion

Falling stocks

Meta shares fell more than 20% on the company’s revenue results, largely on account of the damage caused by the metaverse. In addition to this sector, another event worried shareholders: the number of daily active Facebook users dropped for the first time in the history of the social network. Active accounts went from 1.93 billion to 1.929 billion.