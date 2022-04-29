Metaverse is moving out of popular hotel chains! They chose these two platforms

The Millennium Hotels and Resorts of Singapore billionaire Kwek Leng Beng and Regal Hotels Group of the billionaire Luo family in Hong Kong have announced that they will take their first steps into the metaverse after buying virtual property on Decentraland and Sandbox blockchain gaming platforms.

Metaverse Move from a 5-star hotel

Millennium Hotels and Resorts, a hotel brand within Kwek’s City Developments, announced on Wednesday that it will open a hotel in Decentraland, a digital world where players can create, buy and sell gaming assets by interacting with others.

In a statement, Millennium Hotels said that the hotel, known as M Social Decentraland, aims to become “a place where everyone can gather and explore the virtual reality universe” on the metaverse platform.

It is also reported that this digital hotel will open its doors to players in early May, and visitors will be able to interact with an avatar who will guide them around the building and will have a chance to win “surprises from real world hotels”.

Kwek, Chairman of the City Development Department, made the following statements about this initiative;

Looking to the future, we must abandon the traditional model of hospitality and attract our guests with new exciting experiences. We hope to rethink hospitality with the help of M Social Decentraland, creating online adventures that combine real-life events.

Millennium Hotels has also announced that it will look for collaboration opportunities on the metaverse platform. The popular hotel chain has also said it is integrating its digital hotel with real-life events such as Valentine’s Day and New Year.

Green metropolis

In addition, Regal Hotels Group, headed by Hong Kong billionaire Lo Yuk Sui family, said on Monday that it has developed a “green metropolis” on its metaverse Sandbox platform owned by Hong Kong gaming giant Animoca Brands.

In a statement, Regal Hotels said the digital city, dubbed MetaGreen, wants to “promote a sustainable community, encourage green choices and support a closed-loop economy.”

The Metropol will have a conference center for conferences on environmental, social and management issues (ESG). It will also include a shopping mall, an art gallery and an eco-farm in collaboration with Hang Seng Bank and other retail brands, as well as an academy that collaborates with the University of Hong Kong to promote sustainable development.

The daughter of Lo Yuk Sui, vice president of Regal Hotels, Poman Lo, made several statements about this and said:

Web3 and metaverse technologies will not only change every aspect of our daily lives, but will also enhance the socially inclusive and environmentally sustainable impact on the world. The MetaGreen project aims to inspire, educate and stimulate a more sustainable future by mobilizing a green ecosystem of like-minded partners who, together with us, will pave this path to zero carbon emissions.”

Regal Hotels announced the launch of MetaGreen in October. According to the company’s estimates, the digital metropolis will attract two-thirds of the 7.5 million population of Hong Kong.