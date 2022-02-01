Metaverse Development on Instagram And Facebook: 3D Avatars Coming!

Meta, formerly Facebook and the owner of Instagram as it is known, is entering the metaverse industry step by step. Meta announced on Monday that it will use 3D avatars for Instagram stories and direct messages. He added that the profile avatars on Facebook and Messenger will also be updated.

The 3D avatar feature, which will be offered first in the USA, Canada and Mexico, is planned to include the Quest VR platform. Users can now have digital avatars in stickers, broadcast posts, Facebook profile pictures on all Meta platforms.

The Bridge Between Real Life and the Digital Universe

Meta’s general manager for avatars and identity, Aigerim Shorman, shared a blog post announcing that assistive equipment such as hearing aids and wheelchairs will be added so that the new avatars will also include disabled users.

Stating that metaverse initiatives excite him in this article, Shorman mentions that he thinks 3D avatars form a bridge between VR and AR. Also, Shorman states in his blog post:

“Since we announced our long-term vision for the metaverse in 2021, we’ve been building a future where you can sit in the same room with loved ones who are actually thousands of miles away. We will continue to revolutionize social technology.”

Meta’s Step-by-Step Adoption of the Metaverse

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reiterates that the metaverse is a priority for the company, as he mentioned when announcing Meta’s new name last year.

Named after Metaverse, Meta showed off demos of Codec Avatars and real-time environment creation at the Facebook Connect event in October. However, the company emphasized that most of these studies are still in the research phase.

However, Meta plans to announce its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. While the impact of the AR and VR Reality Labs unit on the results is eagerly awaited, it is thought that the financial balances in Meta will change with the Metaverse.