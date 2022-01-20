Metaverse Coins: When Will MANA and SAND Rise?

The Metaverse ecosystem continues to grow regardless of the prices of cryptocurrencies. Although we haven’t been able to witness record-breaking metaverse coins in 2021, important steps are being taken in terms of development and it is thought that this situation will be reflected in prices from the general market gathering.

MANA and SAND Latest Status

After Facebook changed its name to Meta, the most notable metaverse coins were Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND). While MANA is progressing with an increase performance of over 2,100% in the last 1 year, SAND continues on its way with an increase of over 7,800%.

According to analysts, for the upward moves in MANA and SAND to begin, the direction of the leading cryptocurrency must first be finalized. For this, $42,000 needs to prove itself as support again.

On the other hand, developments in metaverse platforms also attract attention. For example, recently, Kalben’s album was launched at BtcTurk Decentraland.

In addition, The Sandbox recently announced that it will be holding an airdrop to LAND owners. As of January 2022, Sandbox will distribute over 80 million SAND tokens to more than 17,000 LAND owners.

Other Metaverse Coins

While other metaverse projects are witnessing important developments, it is seen that metaverse coins move with the market. According to CoinGecko data, the cryptocurrency of Axie Infinity, which is the largest metaverse project in terms of market volume, has increased by 1.8% in the last 24 hours, while there has been a decrease of 22% in the last 1 month.

Additionally, in the last 24 hours, Enjin Coin (ENJ) is up 1.9%, DeFi Kingdoms (JEWEL) is up 1% and Illivium (ILV) is up 3.4%.