Metaverse Coins Attract Attention: This Coin Has A Big Increase!

Cryptocurrencies started the weekend in the green, and at this point, the price performances of some metaverse coins are particularly noteworthy. Let’s take a look at the general outlook in the cryptocurrency market and the increases experienced by metaverse coins over the weekend…

General Market Outlook

As of the writing of the article, while the leading cryptocurrency is trading at $ 37,800, it is seen that the bottom level of $ 32,900 has been exceeded. Bitcoin has increased by more than 3% in the last 24 hours, and it can be stated that there are positive news behind this situation.

In addition to Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH), the largest altcoin in terms of market capitalization, is also gaining momentum. ETH, which has risen over 6% in the last 24 hours, is trading above $ 2,500, which is seen as an important level as of the writing of the article.

At this point, while almost all cryptocurrencies spend the weekend in the green, the increase in metaverse tokens and especially The Sandbox (SAND) draws attention.

Metaverse Tokens and SAND

At the time of writing, SAND is trading at $3.7, with an increase of approximately 12% in the last 24 hours. The partnership between The Sandbox and Warner Music Group has been one of the key drivers behind this increase. In addition, the airdrop for LAND owners in The Sandbox also had an impact on the SAND price.

Although not as much as The Sandbox, other metaverse coins also got their share of the positive atmosphere in the market. According to CoinMarketCap data, Decentraland’s cryptocurrency MANA, the largest metaverse project by market capitalization, has increased by over 6% in the last 24 hours, while Theta Network (THETA) has 3%, Axie Infinity (AXS) 4% and Enjin. Coin (ENJ) gained over 7%.

In addition, after the news about Binance listing, Bloktopia (BLOK) made a small upward move of 2% in the last 24 hours, while BLOK has increased by more than 22% in the last 1 week. At this point, it should be underlined that BLOK is not yet listed on Binance.