Metaverse Coin List: Here are the Best Metaverse Coins

The emergence of the Metaverse has steered the entire cryptocurrency market trend of 2022 in a new direction. The fact that Facebook, one of the largest companies in the world, changed its name to Meta may be saying a lot about how much potential Mark Zuckerberg sees in the future of the metaverse.

In this article, we have prepared a list of the best Metaverse coins for you to invest in. Here are the best Metaverse coins;

Decentraland (MANA) is described as a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain that allows users to create, experience and monetize content and applications.

In this virtual world, users purchase plots that they can then navigate, build on and earn money on.

Decentraland (MANA) is currently the largest Metaverse coin by market cap. As of the time of writing, MANA continues to trade at $2.53, up 7.51% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

The Sandbox (SAND)

On the other hand, another popular Metaverse coin is The Sandbox; It is a user-managed decentralized virtual world where players have the authority to design, share and sell assets for play.

Sandbox is one of the few Blockchain-based virtual worlds trying to change the dynamics of the gaming market and reward creators for the value they generate through user-generated content. SAND is also an ERC-20 utility token built on the Ethereum Blockchain.

The Sandbox (SAND), the second largest Metaverse coin by market cap, is trading at $3.98, up 6.67% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data as of the time of writing.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity is a game inspired by Pokémon, where individuals can earn tokens with their contributions to the ecosystem and their game abilities and contributions to the ecosystem.

With this game, players can fight for their pets, collect items, upgrade and establish a land-based kingdom. All game data and Axie genetic data are easily accessible to third parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity (AXS) is a blockchain-based trading and war game partially owned and operated by its players.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is the 3rd largest Metaverse coin in terms of market capitalization. As of writing, Axie Infinity continues to trade at $52.69, up over 10% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Theta Network (THETA)

Theta is known as a blockchain-powered network created specifically for video streaming. Launched in March 2019, Theta mainnet operates as a decentralized network where users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer basis.

Theta users can earn Theta token rewards for sharing videos with other users via Edgecast, Theta Network’s content transcription and distribution decentralized application (dApp). As a result, Theta has created a trusted, user-focused way to leverage its growing ecosystem of entertainment-focused services, most focused on esports, music, TV, film, education and corporate conferencing.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Theta Network, the 4th largest Metaverse coin, is changing hands at $3.05, with an increase of 1.94% in the last 24 hours as of the time of writing.

Enjin Coin (ENJ)

Enjin Coin is a cryptocurrency that uses the acronym ENJ built on the Ethereum Blockchain. ENJ can be defined as a digital currency that can be used on the project’s own websites and online gaming platforms.

Enjin is a startup founded in 2009, a gamer community platform called Inj in Network. Enjin is a well-known brand in game developers and the gaming world.

Enjin Coin (ENJ), the 5th largest Metaverse coin by market cap, continues to trade at $1.83 with an increase of 7.18% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.