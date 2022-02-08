Metaverse Announces Altcoin Agreement With Gaming Giant!

Since the third quarter of last year, the star of metaverse-oriented altcoins has started to shine more. One of them is, of course, The Sandbox (SAND), and judging by the announcement it made today, it aims to achieve great things in the near future. So what are the details of the deal?

Ubisoft and The Sandbox (SAND) Agree

Video game publisher Ubisoft will bring the Rabbids franchise to its upcoming Ethereum-based metaverse game The Sandbox. Ubisoft will have a virtual space that will offer interactive experiences in the game world. Major video game publisher Ubisoft continues to explore new frontiers on the Web3, and today shared a partnership agreement with The Sandbox announcing that the company will bring its notable game franchises to the Ethereum-based metaverse game world.

Ubisoft will have its own LAND in The Sandbox’s shared online world, which the company can customize and monetize as it sees fit. The publisher will launch its interactive space in The Sandbox with the Rabbids franchise, making it available to users in the game’s VoxEdit and Game Maker tools.

More Games Coming to Sandbox

The publisher also wants to bring other highly stable popular game franchises to the blockchain-based metaverse world. Ubisoft’s top video games include Assassin’s Creed, Just Dance, Far Cry, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six. However, it has not yet been announced which of these will come to The Sandbox.

Sebastien Borget, co-founder and COO of The Sandbox, said:

“We’re pleased to see a company like Ubisoft embrace the values ​​of decentralization and allow fans to play with the Rabbids in new experiences their creators have. This agreement is in line with our mission to build an open metaverse where everyone is welcome.”

Sandbox is an online metaverse game that allows anyone to purchase LAND plots sold as NFT assets. Users can then build interactive experiences on top of this digital land and even monetize the land by receiving money to access games and areas or by renting the land they own to other users. Players can also buy and sell NFTs and use external NFT assets.