Metaverse and Meme Coin Analysis: These 12 Altcoins Rocked!

Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies continue to recover slightly. With BTC just over $44,000, metaverse and meme coin projects started to rise.

These 9 metaverse coins marked the last 24 hours

It seems that there has been a rise in metaverse coin projects in the past 24 hours. Ethermon (EMON), which experienced the highest increase, gained 55.6%. Second, DeFi Land (DFL) saw a 29.6 percent gain. DeFi Land was listed on Fractal.is the other day. Benzene (BZN) increased 19.4 percent and Kalao (KLO) increased 15.9 percent. Benzene, which powers the play to earn coin called War Riders, announced that it was recently listed on CoinMarketCap. Kalao, on the other hand, held the Kalao Go Avax Snowman NFT minting event.

On the other hand, Avocado DAO (AVG) gained 14.9 percent and Wilder World (WILD) gained 13.3 percent. Avocado DAO has recently partnered with DROPP and they are currently running a raffle. Merit Circle (MC) rose 13.1 percent, Polkacity (POLC) rose 11.7 percent, and most recently, IOI Token (IOI) rose 10.2 percent.

Meme coin prices did not stay idle either

In addition to metaverse coins, some altcoins inspired by big meme coins such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu have seen an increase during the day. Primarily, Dogelana (DGLN) gained 30.7 percent. DGLN was followed by Cake Monster (MONSTA) with 24.9 percent. Finally, DogeGF (DOGEGF) gained 22.4 percent. Dogelana announced that a major NFT launch will take place soon.

Cake Monster recently announced that they have integrated Chainlink VRF on Binance Smart Chain. They use on-chain verifiable randomness to pull random numbers for the newly released Eternal Cake Lottery. Finally, DogeGF was backed by Randi Zuckerberg, the brother of Facebook (renamed Meta) founder Mark Zuckerberg, as we reported earlier.