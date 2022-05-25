Metaverse Altcoin Listed on Coinbase Exchange!

Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the USA, announced in its latest announcement that it will list a popular metaverse altcoin. So what are the details about the listing? With the effect of the news, the price of the altcoin increased rapidly, and the price movement is expected to continue until the listing time. Here are the details.

Coinbase Listing

Coinbase, which gave the good news about 14 minutes ago, will list The Sandbox (SAND) tomorrow. SAND price, which increased from $1.23 to $1.35 with the effect of the news, did not remain unresponsive to this news despite the falling markets. The listing will be made tomorrow at 19:00 Turkish time. On the Coinbase exchange, investors can already send SANDs.

After the necessary liquidity conditions are met, Coinbase users will be able to buy/sell in USDT parity. We should definitely do our usual warning. After such listing news, the price of the relevant altcoin may inflate rapidly and it may face huge sales by making sudden increases after the listing. When the price starts to drop, you can expect that level to be seen again in a few months or years if you are one of the top buyers by FOMO. Many altcoins’ ATH stories are linked to such listing events.

The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox, one of the well-known metaverse-oriented projects, uses SAND as its local currency. You can buy land and assets using this token for the Metaverse experience. SAND is an Ethereum-based token and is traded on all major cryptocurrency exchanges (including Coinbase tomorrow), Gemini, FTX, and Binance.

Sandbox was released in 2011 by Pixowl, a game studio. This blockchain-based project has already combined two of the most talked about topics in the world. Cryptocurrencies and the metaverse, on top of that, should not miss the gaming experience it offers. Arthur Madrid, co-founder and CEO of Pixowl, is the central authority behind The Sandbox, and Sebastien Borget is also a founding partner at Pixowl and serves as the company’s COO.

Sandbox has collaborated with big brands like Atari, Binance, Adidas, The Smurfs, DeadMau5 and Bored Ape Yacht Club. Many well-known brands bought virtual lands and planted their flags here.