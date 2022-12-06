Metallica Warns Fans About Fake Websites and Scams Related to New Music and Touring

Metallica has released a statement warning its fans about fake websites that claim to offer cryptocurrency giveaways in connection with the band’s upcoming music and tour.

The legendary metal band recently announced their 11th studio album “72 Seasons” and shared their first single “Lux Æterna”. The album will follow the LP “Hardwired… To Self-Destruct” in 2016 and is due to be released on April 14, 2023.

Metallica will hit the road in Europe next spring and then in North America. This also includes previously confirmed Download Festival headline slots.

Today (December 6) Metallica shared an official statement on social networks. “After the exciting news about our new song, new album and new tour last week, unfortunately, the unsightly side of social media has emerged,” they wrote.

“Many of you have informed us about YouTube channels and live broadcasts, as well as websites that claim to be offering Metallica Crypto giveaways in connection with last week’s announcement.”

The message continued: “Let’s be as clear as possible. This is a scam. They are broadcast on fake YouTube channels, posing as ours, and all point to websites that we do not manage. Please remember — all our official social media channels are verified. Always look for official confirmation before you believe something wild and crazy.

“We thank all of you who vigilantly reported these live broadcasts on YouTube and to us… please don’t give up!”

Metallica then listed their official website and social platforms along with their respective names. “Check out the symbols that point to the official channel and report anything that is a scam!” the statement added.

Speaking earlier about the inspiration behind the title “72 Seasons”, frontman James Hatfield explained: “72 seasons. The first 18 years of our life, which form our true or false self. The idea that we were told “who we are” by our parents. A possible classification around what kind of person we are.

“I think the most interesting part of this is to further explore these core beliefs and how they affect our perception of the world today. Most of our adult experience is a reproduction or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or liberation from the shackles that we wear.”

In other news, guitarist Kirk Hammett explained in a recent interview how “toxic masculinity” helped the band survive.

Meanwhile, Lars Ulrich spoke about Metallica’s decision to allow Stranger Things to use “Master Of Puppets” in the fourth season of the show.