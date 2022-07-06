Metallica Praises “Stranger Things” for Eddie’s “Master of Puppets” Scene, Despite the Fact That It’s Almost Impossible

After the first part of the fourth season brought Kate Bush back into the pop culture spotlight thanks to her track “Running Up That Hill”, “Stranger Things” got a little heavier thanks to its musical influences in the monster-sized finale. One of the most memorable episodes of this episode (or the whole season, in fact) is related to the fact that Eddie Munson, who became a favorite of Joseph Quinn, attracted a bunch of demonstration bats and an epic solo performance on the roof of the classic Metallica song “Master of Puppets”. Now the Grammy-winning rockers have reacted to the Netflix hit dedicated to their track with heavy riffs, even though some fans doubt the legitimacy of Eddie’s know-how.

After the release of the last two episodes of the 4th season of “Very Strange Cases”, the Internet was flooded with fan opinions about everything that happened, and Eddie’s big final victim was at the center of many of these opinions. But while many are mourning his loss after he got just one season to entertain the show’s fans, Metallica celebrated the show by using “Master of Puppets” to bring this scene home by sharing it on Instagram:

The way the Duffer brothers included music in “Very Strange Things” has always been at the highest level, so we were thrilled that they not only included the “Master of Puppets” in the show, but also built such a key stage around it. We were all thrilled to see the final result, and when we did, we were completely blown away… it’s so well done, so much so that some people were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands. in the trailer!! How insanely cool is that?

It is clear that the most successful hard rock quartet found a lot of fun on this stage, given that the whole world crossing scene was as tense and pulsating as “Very Strange Things”. Not only because of Eddie, but also because of Max’s mental battle with Vecna and the return of her stepbrother Billy. Having said that, I bet Billy would even be impressed with Eddie.

Metallica’s post continued, and once again he talked about the show itself, as well as about the rest of the musical offerings that “Very Strange Things” presented over four seasons.

It is an incredible honor for me to be such an important part of Eddie’s journey and to once again keep company with all the other wonderful artists featured in the show.

No matter how amazing the scene with Eddie was, technically it is one of the most mysterious scenes of the season from the point of view of practical logic. And I’m not even talking about the Wrong Side, the Wrong Side, or monstrous creatures, but rather about Eddie’s musical abilities. Think about this: Metallica’s album Master of Puppets was released on March 3, 1986, while the main narrative of season 4 begins on March 21 and lasts a little more than a week or so.

And so, realistically speaking, Eddie would have to learn “Master of Puppets” in its entirety, including it, exclusively by ear, since at that time he did not have a clear way to learn tablatures or sheet music. And don’t forget that technically Eddie was on the run for most of Season 4 after Chrissy’s murder, and at that point he definitely wasn’t practicing songs, since such an intense game would obviously have attracted Hawkins’ attention. witch hunters.

So I think we can honor Eddie not only for his selfless act, but also for being a fucking guitar wizard. Of course, El’s powers are cool and all that, but will she be able to destroy? I doubt.

Metallica wasn’t the only hard rock band to praise “Very Strange Things” for on-screen recognition. See how Iron Maiden reacted to Eddie’s praise:

We’re with you, Eddie!#IronMaiden #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/5FCy5A2I4p5 July 2022

Am I already afraid that “Very Strange Things” and/or their potential spin-offs will go into the 90s and decades later will attract as much attention to performers and artists who are probably not worth remembering? Better believe it. But until then, the clearest way in the fifth season is to make “One” Metallica the central theme of the song. Nothing else makes sense.

“Very Strange Things” is available for streaming to anyone with a Netflix subscription, as we are now waiting for the release of season 5. While waiting for updates, be sure to check out our TV premiere schedule for 2022 to find out what other new and returning shows are being prepared.