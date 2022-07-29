Metallica played the role of the Puppet Master in the footage with Eddie Munson in “Very Strange Things”

During the fourth season of “Very Strange Things”, everyone’s favorite Eddie Munson quickly became a fan favorite, in no small part due to the passionate performance of the Metallica song “Master of Puppets”. And now Metallica has honored the show by giving fans the closest thing to an Eddie Munson live concert.

Last night, during Metallica’s headlining performance at Lollapalooza, the band paid tribute to Stranger Things by including an excerpt in which Munson is shredding while they perform “Master of Puppets.”

Metallica also praised the use of their song in the show on Instagram, saying, “It’s an incredible honor for me to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again keep company with all the other great artists featured in the show.”

Since the premiere of the fourth season of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, the music from the series has become quite iconic. Kate Bush, whose song “Running Up That Hill” also appeared this season, thanked fans for bringing her song back to the charts almost 40 years after its initial release. The season itself has also become extremely successful, recently viewing over 1 billion hours.

In our review, we gave Season 4, part 2, 9 points, stating that the long finale has “almost everything a fan of “Very Strange Things” can dream of.

