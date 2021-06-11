Metal Slug Tatics Announced at Summer Games Festival

Metal Slug Tatics: Today (10), during the Summer Games Festival special broadcast, a classic from the 90s will return to the delight of fans! Metal Slug Tatics is made in collaboration with SNK and Dotemu.
Metal Slug Tatics comes to PC, but no date has been revealed so far.