Metal Slug Tatics Announced at Summer Games Festival

Metal Slug Tatics: Today (10), during the Summer Games Festival special broadcast, a classic from the 90s will return to the delight of fans! Metal Slug Tatics is made in collaboration with SNK and Dotemu.

Check out the trailer below:

"MISSION START!" 📣@Dotemu, @LeikirStudio and @SNKPofficial join forces to reveal #MetalSlugTactics. Lead your squad to victory with Marco, Eri, Fio and Tarma in this brand-new tactical roguelite RPG on PC! 💥 Shoot at your Steam wishlist button: https://t.co/FQcws2Uerj pic.twitter.com/g6lkHCIV3I — Dotemu 🐢 (@Dotemu) June 10, 2021

Metal Slug Tatics comes to PC, but no date has been revealed so far.