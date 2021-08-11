Metal Slug Tactics To Be Released for Nintendo Switch in 2022

Metal Slug Tactics: Nintendo announced this Wednesday (11) that Metal Slug Tactics will arrive on Switch in 2022, yet without a specific date. The announcement was made during the Nintendo Indie World event.

The game is being developed by Leikir Studio and will be distributed by DotEmu, the same company that recently developed titles like Streets of Rage 4 and that was bought by Focus Home Interactive.

Metal Slug Tactics will be of the turn-based genre, with roguelike elements and will have a pixel-art style look. Check out, below, the trailer revealed today showing some of the gameplay.

Metal Slug Tactics will also be released for the PC, as it already has a special page on Steam.