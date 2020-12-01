Metal monolith sat on the social media agenda!

Scenarios for extraterrestrial existence have never gotten old. Although UFOs were reported from time to time, no clear evidence was found. Of course, this situation has caused a difference of opinion among people. The metal monolith, which has been on the social media agenda recently, was located in the US state of Utah. However, this monolith interestingly shifted.

The emergence and displacement of the monolith caused extraterrestrials to be questioned again.

Metal monolith has shifted, it is on the social media agenda

With the displacement of the metal monolith, many theories have also been put forward. Among them, of course, there is also that extraterrestrials leave this monolith to Earth as a sign. The metal monolith, first seen in Utah, was reported to have disappeared by Utah Land Management Bureau officials last week. Now the monolith, estimated to be the same as in Utah, was spotted in northern Romania.

Metal monolith with a shiny silver color has returned to the social media agenda as it has moved. This monolith is said to be reminiscent of John McCracken’s sculptures. The son of the minimalist artist McCracken, who passed away in 2011, stated that his father wanted to create art for remote places before his death. The David Zwirner gallery, which has been home to McCracken’s work for decades, says this monolith is truly a McCracken piece, although the theory is not precise.

It is not known exactly where the metal monolith came from. However, there are allegations that Netflix is ​​advertising a new TV show or movie.

Unlike the monolith found in the US state of Utah, there are strange patterns on the monolith found in Romania. However, it was stated that the sizes and structures of the monoliths were exactly the same.



