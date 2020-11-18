Metal Gear Solid takes prosthesis inspired by bionic arm

Through a partnership between Konami and Open Bionics, a prosthesis inspired by the Venom Snake arm, from Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, was officially revealed. The model is a customization almost identical to the Hero Arm presented in the fifth canonical game of the franchise, and is already available in selected countries in Europe, North America and Oceania.

For over three years, Briton Daniel Melville has been benefiting from an Open Bionics prosthesis, placed on his body due to a birth problem. Now, the boy was the first to receive the customization, and was unable to hide his emotion. “This is unbelievable, it’s all I ever wanted from a bionic arm,” he said. “I am an avid gamer and I love Metal Gear Solid a lot, and having Snake’s arm in real life is just insane.”

According to the description on the official website, the product is made for people who have lost their limbs below the elbow, and serves perfectly to fit the physical structure of children up to 8 years old and adults. Despite being inspired by the Hero Arm, the model has no tools or the like, fulfilling only the specific function of replacing an absent arm.

“We were extremely pleased to see the characteristic Metal Gear aesthetic inspired by the character Venom Snake and his bionic arm come out of the screen and come to life,” said Takayuki Kubo, current president of Konami.



