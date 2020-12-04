Metal Gear Solid: Oscar Isaac will become Solid Snake

Actor Oscar Isaac will play the protagonist of Sony’s long-awaited adaptation to the game Metal Gear Solid. The production will be directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts and is in an advanced stage of development in the studio, with script by Derek Connolly and production by Avi Arad.

Created by Hideo Kojima and released by Konami, Metal Gear Solid tells the story of an extremely skilled soldier who must face several challenges, including weapons with a great capacity for destruction. The game was released for PlayStation in 1998, making it a huge success among players.

Due to its interesting narrative and its almost cinematic development, the possibility of making a Metal Gear Solid film has always been speculated. It seems that Sony has finally responded to the fans’ request.

Oscar Isaac’s casting seems to be quite assertive, given that he has participated in several films involved in epic narratives in recent years, as is the case with the new Star Wars trilogy.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the actor is also involved in several productions such as HBO’s Scenes From A Marriage and Marvel Knight, a Disney series for Disney +. Even because of this schedule full of commitments, the dates for the start of filming are still uncertain.

However, pre-production work should continue in the studio with high priority until everything is settled. Peter Kang is the name responsible for supervising producers during this process.

Before the release of the Metal Gear Solid adaptation, audiences will still see Oscar Isaac in the cast of Duna’s reboot, directed by Denis Villeneuve, and also in Paul Schrader’s film The Card Counter.

It remains for us, therefore, to wait for news involving this new film. Anxious around?



