The Metal Gear Solid collection that includes the second and third installments will leave Xbox Game Pass in August, among four other selected titles.

Xbox Game Pass will say goodbye to five titles in the remainder of this August. Until August 31, names such as Metal Gear Solid HD Edition and Metro: Last Light Redux, among others, will remain in the service.

You will find the list of chosen and their platforms below:

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut | Xbox One

Metal Gear Solid HD Edition: 2 and 3 | Xbox One

Creature in the Well | Xbox One and Windows 10

Metro: Last Light Redux | Xbox One

The Jackbox Party Pack 3 | Xbox One

The available Metal Gear Solid HD Edition is the bundle that includes the second and third installments. Thanks to the backward compatibility of the Microsoft console we could access the collection. Peace Walker goes separately.

You only have a couple of weeks to rush your games. On this occasion, Xbox Game Pass for PC only loses one game, compared to five on Xbox One. You can find out more information about the subscription through this link.

Sign up for Xbox Game Pass during August

August has not only been the month of casualties as marked as Devil May Cry. Xbox Game Pass received up to seven games between the two modes. Highlights the recent addition of Final Fantasy VII, the classic from Square Enix, which would follow in the wake of other installments of the saga in doing the same.

On the other hand, Darksiders Genesis and The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan are now available to all subscribers on console. There are also new experiences for players in Windows 10, with proposals such as Trailmakers, UnderMine and Xeno Crisis at their fingertips. Whichever platform you are, you have reason to discover other games.



