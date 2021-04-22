Metal Gear Solid: David Hayter (Snake) talks about a possible remake

Metal Gear Solid: The actor who voiced Snake in all titles except for the fifth installment claims to have heard things in that direction.Konami is silent. Nothing is officially known about the fate of such important sagas as Castlevania, Silent Hill or Metal Gear Solid. Faced with this situation, the rumors have not stopped sliding through the network, although for now none of them have materialized. In an interview with Dan Allen Gaming, the actor who voiced Solid Snake and Big Bos in almost all the games in the series, David Hayter, has referred to the possibility that a revamped version of the original will go on sale.

“I have had the confirmation that it may not be a rumor a couple of days ago,” the actor confessed around the 45th minute of the video. “Even that is still a rumor, but now it is a rumor within the industry, so that tends to be a little bit more reliable.” Therefore, far from official confirmation, everything continues as before.

David Hayter was not in Metal Gear Solid V

In the event that Metal Gear Solid V materializes, it will be necessary to see if Konami will have David Hayter again. It should not be forgotten that the interpreter participated in all the projects of the Solid sub-series, but for the fifth installment of the series, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Hideo Kojima decided to dispense with his services. Snake’s recognizable voice was replaced by Kiefer Sutherland, the star of series 24, among many other projects. Will the Japanese company have a plan to continue these stories without Kojima’s guidelines? Time will tell.

Hideo Kojima left Konami at the end of 2015, right after the development of Metal Gear Solid V culminated. Kojima Productions was recast as an independent studio to design Death Stranding, a title available on PS4 and PC. The studio’s next project is already underway, but has yet to be announced.