Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance – How to Fix

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance is one of the strangest games in the Metal Gear series, as it looks more like an action game than a stealth—oriented game. Playing as cyborg Ryden (unlike how he was in Metal Gear Solid 2), players can take part in high-adrenaline battles against superhuman soldiers and giant robots. However, the game can be challenging when it comes to controls.

This game is notorious for how poorly it explains its controls to the player. Players often get stuck for various reasons. Parrying is key, but it is difficult to master, and most of the controls and mechanics are not revealed to the player at the very beginning. This includes how to fix what is important for some battles and bosses of the game. Here’s how to master this skill.

How to set up a lock and how it works

For those who play on the console, target capture is used with the right bumper of the controller. On the PC, the lock is activated by pressing E. While these controls are simple, using the target lock correctly is a different story altogether. While capturing an enemy can make combos and dodging easier, it can definitely slow down Raiden when there are many enemies on the screen at the same time. This is due to the switching method on which the enemy is blocked.

For a smooth combat game, Revengeance does not have a smooth method of switching capture to different targets (it only switches to enemies in the camera, not to the one who is closest). Keeping this in mind when there are mobs, preferably instead of a free target. However, blocking also cannot be ignored or forgotten. It’s priceless against single enemies, bosses and flying enemies. Keep in mind that the capture range is also limited. If the enemy is too far away, the lock will be disabled.

When using target capture, it is important to remember how to move the camera. On a PC, the camera can be moved with the mouse, and on the console — with the right analog joystick. The action of Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance happens quite quickly, which can make it difficult to manually control the camera. Blocking is very useful in such cases.

