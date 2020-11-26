Metal Block in Desert Solved: Did It Come From Aliens?

The mystery of the metal monolith found in the Utah desert in the USA has been solved. This monolith, which astonished the world in the past days, was thought to have come from aliens.

The mystery of the metal monolith found in the Utah desert in the USA has managed to get a great impact on social media. Many users wondered why the metal monolith stood there or how it came about. However, the puzzle of the mysterious piece may have been solved by internet detectives.

The long and somewhat terrifying symmetrical block was discovered in the famous Red Rock Country area of ​​Utah. The research team from the Utah Wildlife Resources Division suddenly noticed the monolith as they were observing large horned sheep by helicopter. When they got down to take a closer look, they realized that it was a three-sided metal block about 3-4 meters long.

Thereupon, the Utah Ministry of Public Security made statements to the public. “Our friends spotted an unusual object while on duty and came down near it to investigate further,” the department said in a statement. “The crew said there was no clear indication of who might have put the monolith there.”

Metal block mystery solved: may have remained from the Hollywood set

In a short time, however, social media detectives examined the origins of the monolith, sparking a lot of speculation. Some amateur internet detectives tried to piece together the coordinates of the structure using satellite images from Google Earth.

It was stated that the metal monolith is very close to Canyonlands National Park and may therefore be a leftover from the Hollywood set. For those who don’t know, several well-known movies and television shows like Westworld, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Thelma & Louise have been shot in this park before.

And Jason Wright, a professor of astrophysics at Pennsylvania State University, said, “People can make rectangular works of art today, it’s not surprising,” he said. Also, desert art is common in America, I don’t think there is anything else.



