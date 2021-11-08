Meta Will Continue To Use Facial Recognition In Metaverse

Meta: One of the first big Facebook ads after the creation of the Meta holding was the deactivation of the facial recognition system, used by more than a billion people to log into the platform. The change also affects the identification of people in photos, videos and memories within the social network.

However, the decision will have no impact on new metaverse products under development, according to Meta spokesman Jason Grosse. In response to the Recode website, Grosse stated that Meta is experimenting with new forms of biometrics. “We believe this technology has the potential to enable positive use cases in the future that maintain privacy, control and transparency,” he said.

In this way, DeepFace’s algorithms will remain on Meta’s servers, as reported by The New York Times. The feature may be used in the future by the technology conglomerate, including Facebook itself may activate the tool again.

Strategic retreat

When Facebook announced its name change, many critics pointed out that the change was just a marketing ploy to distract from a series of complaints the company has been facing, a claim vehemently denied by Mark Zuckberberg. Among the authorities’ main concerns is the issue of data privacy.

So when the company announced the end of facial recognition it appeared to be a direct response to concerns about the use of its facial database, which sparked complaints from the US Electronic Privacy Information Center. In early 2020, Facebook had to close a $550 million deal to close a class action lawsuit on behalf of DeepFace.

However, the company’s decision appears to be just a strategic setback until US facial recognition legislation is clearer. Other Big Techs, such as IBM and Microsoft, also decided to suspend their research on the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in facial biometrics.