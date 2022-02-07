Meta Threatens To Remove Facebook and Instagram From All Over Europe

Meta, the company that controls the services and products headed by Mark Zuckerberg, has indicated that it may stop offering the social networks Facebook and Instagram across Europe.

The scenario is still very abstract and is seen as a bluff by sectors of the industry, but it really appears as one of the possibilities in a report sent by the company to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a regulatory and supervisory body in the United States.

What happened?

The problem lies in a recent European law that prevents or restricts data generated in Europe from being stored, processed and shared through foreign servers – in Meta’s case, those located in the United States.

The company considers it essential to use cross data between regions and services to provide personalized ads and other businesses. This new European Union legislation would harm both the technical and the financial part of the company, which led it to make the most pessimistic consideration possible.

“If we are unable to transfer data between and across continents or regions in which we operate, or if there is a restriction on sharing data between our products and services, this could affect our ability to guarantee our services (…) to offer a number of our most significant services and products in Europe, including Facebook and Instagram,” the document reads.

Can it go bad?

Asked later for comment on the statement, a Meta executive confirmed the hypothesis and said that the company seeks “in good faith” a resolution for a more secure data exchange without compromising consumer browsing. The idea is that a new agreement will be forwarded between the company and governments in 2022.

It is worth remembering that, recently, Facebook recorded the first drop in its history in daily unique users, which caused the company’s shares to fall considerably.