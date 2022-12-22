Meta Quest 2 Headsets Get a 7% Increase in GPU Power Thanks to The Patch

Why it matters: Meta has been criticized for developing the Quest 2 VR headset as a standalone device. Smooth VR performance requires high image quality and frame rate, and the Meta solution severely limits the amount of horsepower available for Quest 2 for both. Realizing this, the company is trying to squeeze as much performance out of the popular device as possible.

Meta has announced the release of a patch that slightly increases the frequency of the Quest 2 GPU. The update should give applications a little more options for image quality and frame rate.

The update, which is coming out now, will allow the headset to increase the frequency of the GPU from 490 to 525 MHz. Meta estimates that increasing the frequency will give Quest 2 an additional seven percent of the processing power of the GPU.

Developers will not need to update their software to take advantage of the acceleration. The Meta device will automatically determine whether intensive applications, such as games with high-quality graphics, will benefit from overclocking.

The patch also integrates seamlessly with dynamic foviation, a feature that preserves image quality for the most important pixels on the display. Instead of relying on foviation to maintain image quality when resources are scarce, Quest 2 now increases the GPU clock speed first.

Currently, to activate overclocking, players need to launch the app, remove the headset, and then put it back on. However, software version 49 will allow applications to use additional power immediately after they are launched. Meta has not said when this update will be available, but new versions of the software are usually released monthly, so version 49 may be released in January.

GPU acceleration may seem small, but Quest 2 needs all the horsepower it can get. At $400, it’s more affordable than competitors from HTC and Valve and doesn’t require a PC, but the standalone nature of Quest 2 limits it to smartphone-like computing power. The update should help users who do not connect Quest 2 to a PC via Oculus Link.

Meta recently launched Quest Pro for high-end and corporate users. It’s much more powerful than Quest 2, but it costs $1,500. HTC is preparing to introduce a competitor at CES 2023 in January. Meanwhile, in the zone of less than $1,000, Sony will release PlayStation VR 2 on February 22, and leaks suggest that Meta plans to release Quest 3 sometime next year in the same price category.