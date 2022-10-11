Meta Oculus Quest 2 Offers Black Friday 2022: Discounts on VR Headset

Looking for the best Meta/Oculus Quest 2 deals on Black Friday in 2022? We are going to collect the best deals to get the best deal right here.

After a completely strange price change towards the end of its lifetime, the Oculus Quest 2 is still the best choice for VR headsets. However, even with the price increase and Mark Zuckerberg’s constant pleading to use it, Quest 2 is one of our most recommended headsets.

We expect Quest 2 to drop to its original price, but not by much. Stores buying the headset are likely to have lower margins, which could lead to disappointment this Black Friday.

Don’t worry, as we’ll be keeping an eye on the best deals at Best Buy, Amazon and other stores this holiday season.

Quest 2 Deals on Black Friday: What to expect

Quest 2 is one of the most popular headsets in the world, and we expect the popular VR headset to be sold at a discount to its original recommended retail price, if not slightly lower. At the moment there are no offers for Quest 2. But, as soon as we know more, we will definitely update this page.

VR Headset Black Friday Offers: Valve Index, HTC Vive and more

In addition to Quest 2, we expect to see a not so big sale in the Valve Index. The Seattle-based company has no reason to lower prices for hardware that you can’t get anywhere else.

However, HTC still exists, and yes, the once glorious phone maker has now been reduced to the third or fourth choice for virtual reality. Between Cosmos and Pro 2, the Vive brand is still a strong choice, especially during the holiday season.

HTC regularly reduces the prices of its headsets below the recommended retail price. We expect them to drop in price again, given that there are other updates on the horizon for the brand.

In addition, Sony PSVR gets its long-awaited sequel, and the old version should still be at your home. Old games won’t work on the new headset and vice versa. Circumvent the choice made by corporate overlords by filling your home with lots of plastic, because this will absolutely reduce the price.