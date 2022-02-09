Meta Is Not Threatening To Leave Europe: Instagram And Facebook Will Remain Open

Meta: “The press has reported that we are ‘threatening’ to leave Europe due to uncertainty about data transfer mechanisms between the EU and the US. This is not true […] We absolutely do not want to withdraw from Europe; of course not”.

This is part of the official statement that Meta has released in the last few hours, after two quite intense days in which all the media echoed the (second) Facebook threat to the EU due to the Schrem II decision. But no, neither threat nor are they going to leave Europe or the billions of users they have in the old continent.

No, Meta is not going to leave Europe

In its annual report to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) submitted last week, Meta blamed the evolution of laws and regulations from European courts, regulators and legislative bodies, arguing that they are affecting “critical operations” of the company. And this has led to an ultimatum from the American Internet giant, whose social networks are followed by almost half the world’s population every month.

But yesterday, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck and French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire seemed unfazed by the announcement: “I think these big digital corporations are not used to being contradicted,” Le Maire stressed. adding: “We do not want our personal data to be handed over to digital giants without any control.”

The pulse between Europe and Meta was cast, and we wondered how it was going to continue. Well, we already know: for now things will remain the same.